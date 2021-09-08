Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he will continue to encourage and promote the farming and sales of onions and other commodities in order to open opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths.

He said Kano State had been giving adequate support to the programmes initiated by the federal government led by President Muhammad Buhari which made diversification of agriculture one of its goals.

The governor represented by his deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, made this known when members of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association Of Nigeria paid a visit to him at the Government House, Kano.

He described onion as a perishable vegetable that must be exploited to boost the nation’s economy “we have onion markets spread all over the state because of its importance to the economic growth.”

He said since time immemorial farmers had been suffering a lot in the area of post-harvest losses, now with new innovations through technology especially the storage methods that have become a thing of the past.

The governor assured them of continued support, cooperation and collaboration while imploring them to take advantage of the intervention programmes initiated by the federal government so as to enhance more production and processing of onion.

On his part, the president of the association, Comrade Aliyu Maitasamu Isa, said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the governor about the regional international onion conference coming up in Kano later in November.