Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has submitted the 2021 supplementary budget of N33, 802, 37I, 99 to the state House of Assembly.

Reading the letter on the floor of the house, the speaker, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said the budget would be used to accelerate the execution of developmental projects.

According to the letter, personnel cost is at N3,22,317,661,68 while overhead cost is N9,245,766,786,87 and N21,534,264,640,45 for recurrent expenditure.

The assembly had earlier approved the sum of N197,936,730,540 as 2021 budget and with the inclusion of the supplementary budget, the total budget for the year is N231,739,101,639.

The letter pointed out that the supplementary budget will be funded from the amount generated from revenue collection and other relevant sources applied by the government to fund budgets.