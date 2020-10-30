By Abdullahi Yakubu, Kano |

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Mu’azu Magaji as chairman of State Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee.

It would be recalled that Magaji was sacked in April due to a statement credited to him on social media mocking the death of chief of staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

However, the letter of appointment dated October 29, 2020, which was signed by the permanent secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Bilikisu Shehu Maimota said, is with immediate effect.

Also, the governor has ordered the reinstatement of his suspended Special Adviser on Social Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai who was accused of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Yakasai took to his Twitter handle accusing President Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who suffered acute poverty, hunger and diseases.

Yakasai is the biological child of Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to a former President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari of blessed memory.

Ganduje who suspended Yakasai for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over the EndSARS protests reinstated the aide without giving much details received overwhelming likes and several comments from Nigerians, leading Governor Ganduje to quickly order for his suspension.

However, two weeks after, the governor is said to have reinstated the aide without much explanation.