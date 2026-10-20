Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has referred to former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as a former vice-presidential candidate of a defunct party while delivering his goodwill message at the fifth annual conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria.

Ganduje made the remark while acknowledging dignitaries at the event, including former governor of Katsina State and the Speaker of the National Assembly, who was also a co-chair of the conference.

Recognising Okowa, who served as Delta State governor from 2015 to 2023, Ganduje described him as his “big brother” before referring to his political history as a former vice-presidential candidate.

“My friend, the former governor of Katsina State, and the Right Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly and the co-chair, my big brother, the former governor of Delta State and also a former vice-presidential candidate of a defunct party,” Ganduje said.

Okowa was the running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ganduje’s description of the PDP as “defunct” formed part of his sarcastic salutation before his address at the gathering of former deputy governors, which brought together political figures from different parties and parts of the country.