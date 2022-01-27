Pressure has been mounted on the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to reconcile his political differences with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, along with the APC Caretaker Committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, led a reconciliation meeting between the Ganduje and Shekarau-led factions in the state.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, is to deliver judgment on the legality of an FCT High Court ruling that recognised the Ahmadu Haruna Danzago’s executive as duly elected state executive

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, had in attendance Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Kabiru Gaya, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Governor Badaru disclosed that the two factions have shown readiness to reconcile and work together while expressing respect for one another and promising to carry out the activities of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT