Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law.

Speaking immediately after signing the bill at the Government House Kano, the governor said the budget would be in effect from the first day of January 2022.

He said the budget was meant to complete all major projects put in place by his administration as it is approaching transition period.

The governor maintained that the N221,235,185,147:00 budget is to complete all the major projects to ensure that he leaves no liabilities behind, adding that the capital projects had the highest percentage of the budgetary allocation.

He commended the state House of Assembly for fulfilling its promise within the stipulated period and for being the most cordial state Assembly in the entire country.

“I praise the State Assembly for fulfilling its promise and making it possible for us to sign this budget appropriation bill into law.

“This budget of N221,235,185,147:00 is meant to complete all the major projects of the state government as we approach to transition.

“I want to assure you that the implementation of this budget will be followed religiously even as capital projects are given priority and have a higher percentage,” Ganduje stated.

Earlier, the speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari said the budget estimation was accorded speedy passage to complement government efforts to implement policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the social economic well being of the general public.

Chidari said the additional N24.9billion was to fund human development based on presentations at the public hearing.