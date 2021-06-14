Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on Nigerians to live in peace with one another despite religious and ethnic differences. This is even as the governor has received defectors to his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisements





Ganduje spoke at Kano Pillars Stadium during a rally to commemorate Democracy Day, where he urged leaders of all ethnic nationalities to engage their people on the best way to achieve peace and unity in the country.

He particularly commended the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their recent position on the sustenance of peace and unity in the country.

According to him, governors across the country have resolved to work even harder and in collaboration with the federal government to bring lasting solution to the lingering problem of insecurity facing the country, at the moment.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it right to honour the late Chief MKO Abiola with a posthumous award and setting aside June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of Chief Abiola.

“You are most welcome to this memorable occasion, that is the Democracy Day. We thank President Buhari for giving Abiola a posthumous award.

“We seized the opportunity to welcome members of the PDP Kwankwassiyya across the country and other decampees into our great party. From today, you are born again. You are no longer members of PDP. You are welcome to the APC,” he said.

Ganduje added that, “we are working together to ensure that insecurity is eradicated in the country. We are happy that the new service chiefs are committed towards this task; and I am sure President Muhammadu Buhari is giving them all the needed support.”