Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the federal government to consider adopting the traditional institution as fourth tier of government.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the call in Kano on the occasion of the inauguration of Inter-Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria held in Kano.

Governor Ganduje advocated for the traditional institution to earn high esteem saying: “it is important to restate that the traditional institution in our society, regardless of the advent of modernisation, remains a rallying point for the generality of our people. “It has been serving as a veritable vehicle for the dissemination of government policies, programmes and mobilisation of the populace for same and will continue to remain relevant to the government.

“In recognition of this, we are clamouring in the constitutional review for a defined role for the institution to be recognised as fourth tier of government and custodians of culture and tradition so that it continues to perform a more prominent part in nation building.”

The governor also spoke on the need for collaboration between traditional leaders to rid the country of the security challenges it faces.

“Our dear nation is passing through a very difficult time in history given the nature of security challenges facing us, including the latest spike in violence that is undermining our corporate existence as a nation,” Ganduje said.