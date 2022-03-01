Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has warned Fulani herders to desist from cattle rustling or risk death penalty or life sentence.

Ganduje said, “Anybody who is caught in such dastardly acts will face death penalty or life sentence.”

He gave the warning yesterday at Kadawa in Garun Mallam local government area of the state, while vaccinating 1million cows during the formal launch of the state-wide mass cattle vaccination.

He said, “Since our negotiation with the Fulani herders to stop cattle rustling, Kano has seen peace and development, while the government continues doing good for the herders, therefore, any move to get involved in criminalities would be faced with a stiffer penalty.”

Ganduje reminded them that his government has done marvelously well for Fulani herders in Kano, from building a whole Ruga settlement for them to holding annual vaccination, therefore Fulani herders have no reason whatsoever to be criminals.

The governor said last year the government vaccinated 703,000 cattle and 664,000 ruminants, adding that they have not faced any infectious disease outbreak. He said that is why this year, they are targeting one million cattle to be vaccinated, which is aimed at producing healthy animals.

He said: “We have succeeded over time in tackling cattle rustling and banditry in Kano, and anybody who mute the idea of getting involved in either rustling or banditry would be jailed for life or sentenced to death without option.”

He added that open grazing is today an old model and is gradually being phased out, therefore Kano has since adopted a new model of Ruga settlement which is more viable.

The state deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, urged Fulani herders to thank Governor Ganduje for ensuring stability in Kano and making Fulanis one of his focal points. He assured them that the government is doing all it could to make their life better through interventions.