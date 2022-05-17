As part of efforts to end the raging crisis in the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has jettisoned his senatorial ambition.

The governor, who was said to have obtained Kano Central senatorial district form of the APC, has reportedly agreed to withdraw from the contest for Senator Barau Jibrin.

It was learnt that following series of meetings between Ganduje and Jibrin with other top APC stalwarts in Abuja, an agreement was reached that the governor forget his ambition for peace to return to the party.

Jibrin was said to have insisted that he was not leaving APC although his gubernatorial ambition was truncated by Ganduje’s political ambition.

However, after a series of defection from the ruling party and also the fact that many actors have left the party, Ganduje agreed that some bigwigs in the party Barau Jibrin inclusive should be allowed to have their way back to the Senate.

Confirming the agreement between Governor Ganduje and Jibrin, the state party secretary Zakari Sarina, said, “Yes, there is a tangible understanding between the duo and it will be made public soon.”

On his part the commissioner for information Comrade Muhammad Garba informed our reporter that “ I will neither confirm nor deny the report because I was part of the decision and no one informed me about the said development.”