Kano State first lady Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has disbursed N10,000 each to 1000 people in Karaye local government area of the state.

The beneficiaries drawn from the 10 wards of the local government area, comprises of 400 males and 600 females.

Speaking while disbursing the funds at the Karaye local government secretariat Professor Ganduje said the money given to the beneficiaries is free capital aimed at making them to stand on their feet.

She said that no fewer than 12 local government areas in Kano State have so far benefitted from the scheme.

Professor Ganduje maintained that, the gesture is part of Ganduje administration’s commitment towards ensuring that people especially those at the grassroots have a good life.

She charged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the funds to achieve the target goals.

She called on the teeming women and youths in the state to continue to rally round Ganduje’s administration for more economic empowerment and other viable initiatives.