Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has condemned in strong terms the attack on Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho’s house on Thursday, saying the attack was a ploy to silent him from expressing his views on the state of the nation.

Aare Adams, however, charged the Federal Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident and also bring the perpetrators to book.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the attack leading to the death of some people, with wanton destruction of his property as very unfortunate.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the attack has really exposed the Federal Government, especially, on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that the incident was a predetermined ploy to silent Igboho from the struggle for the Yoruba nation, which, according to him, is what many Yorubas both home and abroad want at the moment.

He said, “The attack on Sunday Igboho’s house is most unfortunate. It is a reflection of the fact that our lives as Nigerians are of no value to the government. And the truth is that nobody is safe in this country.”

“The recent attack was the second in six months. The first was in January when his Soka residence was razed by unknown arsonists. And up till date, nobody had been apprehended in respect of the ugly incident.’’