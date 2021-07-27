Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday rallied ten prominent monarchs in Benin Republic in support of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi said the monarchs have been assigned to play both traditional and fatherly roles in ensuring that Igboho’s right to freedom is protected without abuse or misjudgment.

He said it is the duty of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, and that of other traditional rulers to support Igboho at this trying time, maintaining that the case against Igboho should not be taken with levity.

“I am not comfortable with the way the Federal Government is handling Sunday Igboho’s case and I have made my position known to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

I have also rallied over ten prominent Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic to discuss the possibility of getting Igboho off the hook and ensure that he regains his freedom unconditionally.

“Going forward, I think we must stand by him because we are all in the struggle for the liberation of our race and whatever happens to Igboho happens to us. And the journey, though, didn’t begin with him, it will definitely not end with him, because the agitation for self determination is our legitimate rights for which we are ready to follow with all our strengths.”