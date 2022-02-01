The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams has advocated for the amendment of the 1999 constitution before the 2023 general elections.

Adams who spoke at the grand finale of 2022 Oodua festival at Ile-Ife yesterday described any politician who is in support of the conduct of the elections before constitution amendment as criminal, noting that new construction will address most of the challenges the nation is facing be it security, economic, political or otherwise.

The Yoruba generalissimo who noted that restructuring is the way to go insisted that any election conducted without addressing the major issue of restructuring will not yield fruitful dividend.

On Oodua festival, Aare Adams called on governors of South West to declare a public holiday annually for the celebration of the festival because it is a major festival that unites Yoruba as a nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oodua festival is a major festival that reflects the identity of our race. It is one festival that needs to be celebrated across Yoruba land.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and chief promoter of Yoruba culture and traditions, I can say it categorically that we have various testimonies of the prospects and rewards of promoting Yoruba culture and traditions.’’

He also advised traditional rulers to be apolitical as fathers of all, adding that for them to remain respected, they should not declare their preference of political party of gladiators in the public.

ADVERTISEMENT