BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

A renowned Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole and former National legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muiz Banire, have stressed that the struggle for upholding of human rights and better society that late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) devoted his life to, will continue to be reference point in the history of the country.

Speaking at the third annual Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) stated that the late legal icon deserves recognition, appreciation and emulation even in death, just as they added that such honour should go beyond the usual symbolic recognition accorded the political and business elites.

Justice Oyewole, whose keynote address dwelt on “recognition and celebration of exemplary performances for the promotion of integrity, transparency and accountability in service delivery,” said. Chief Fawehinmi never held public office but he impacted positively in the mind of Nigerians by championing the cause of the oppressed.

Justice Oyewole noted that the best legacy one can leave behind is service to humanity.

Corroborating him ,Dr. Muiz Banire stated that the idea of giving the award is to honour men of impeccable character and integrity, stressing that character is what will continue to sustain us.

He noted that the courage of Fawehinmi is what stood him out, lamenting that most Nigerians are now timid and cannot fight a just cause.