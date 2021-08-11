First son of the late Legal Luminary and human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), Mohammed, has died. He was aged 50.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Keyamo wrote: “My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken.

“I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased died after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Mohammed had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.

Though he managed the law firm left by his father, he has been unable to practise law the way his father had hoped.

The accident also changed his life, the way he never envisaged.