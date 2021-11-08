Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development of the House of Representatives, Oriyomi Onanuga, has urged women to be actively involved in politics so that the margin between men and women in politics can be easily closed in Nigeria.

Onanuga who made this remark on the second day of Neca’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) summit held in Lagos, said it is high time the nation answered the critical question of how to get women to contribute to nation building through political participation.

She stated that over the last 30 years globally, 22 years in the case of Nigeria, there has been a really slow upward tick in advancing women’s participation and leadership in the political process.

“The concept of leadership, power and authority is largely woven around men. In most part the world, gender roles accepted by societies ascribe to men leadership in both public and private spaces with women being seen as subordinate in this authority structure.”