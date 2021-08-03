The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has announced Justice Salisu Garba as the new administrator of the institution.

The appointment, which takes effect from August 1, 2021, is for three years, from the date of appointment.

This is following the meeting held on the 15th July, 2021 by the institute’s board of governor under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement signed by the media aide to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, said Justice Garba has taken over from Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo (rtd), whose tenure as the Administrator of the Institute came to an end on 31st July, 2021.

The statement reads in part, ‘’Justice Garba, who was until his new appointment, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has voluntarily retired to enable him resume at the Institute. He was sworn-in as the FCT Chief Judge on June 7 this year and would have been due to retire by October 10th this year when he would have attained the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

‘’Born on October 10th, 1956, Justice Garba hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State. He was called to the bar in 1984 just as he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

‘’Justice Garba, who went into legal practice for three years after the NYSC programme, was appointed Magistrate in the FCT in 1989, served as the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court until he was appointed a judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.

‘’It would be recalled that Justice M. A. Ope-Agbe, who was the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute from April 2000 to April 2003 was appointed from the High Court Bench, just as the late Justice O. Olatawura and Justice A. O. Obaseki came from the Supreme Court to head the Institute from 1991 to 1995 and from 1995 to March 2000 respectively.’’