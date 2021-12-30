Senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu announced his recovery in a Facebook post on Wednesday, barely a week after he confirmed his initial positive status.

He said, “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”

Last weekend, reports emerged that some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari had gone into isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19.

While the number of those infected could not be ascertained, Shehu confirmed last Saturday that he had contracted the disease.

Although he was fully vaccinated, Shehu said he had mild symptoms of the disease – a trait connected with the Omicron variant.

