By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Former Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba, has warned Leicester City’s striker Kelechi Iheanacho against possible return to his former club Manchester City.

Manchester City fans are beginning to increase their calls for their club to re-sign the 24 year-old striker following his remarkable run of form in front of goal as talk surfaced of a £50 million buy-back clause available for City to activate.

Iheanacho had to wait until 3 February for his first league goal of the season. Since then the Leicester City striker is the Premier League’s top goalscorer.

He is the Foxes’ top scorer this season with 17 goals, the first time since 2014-15 that Jamie Vardy has been in danger of not leading the way, having scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 76 for Leicester.

Garba who led Iheanacho and other team mate to win the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2013 at United Arab Emirates advise stems from speculation that Manchester City intends to trigger the buyback clause in Kelechi’s contract when they sold him in 2017 for a reported £25 million fee.

“Kelechi should reject Man City and continue his development in Leicester City under coach Brendan Rogers who revived his career. I doubt if Pep Guadiola will give him the kind of playing time he is enjoying under Rogers, if he makes the switch back to Etihad,” Garba,Completesports.com

“I am not surprised by his scintillating form which has seen him win the EPL player of the month award and notched 14 goals for the third placed Leicester and reached the FA Cup final. I have always believed that Kelechi is very talented and that if properly guided, he would become a world class forward.

On Iheanacho’s difficulty in replicating his club form with the Super Eagles, Garba attributes it to lack of the right blend in the national team.

“it is because the Eagles hardly have enough time to train together before matches.I believe the national team coaches will get to know that his best position is support striker when they have long camping”.