Two people have been confirmed dead and 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries as a gas cylinder exploded inside a garage in Azare town, Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the explosion occurred inside the garage located along Jama’are road, on Monday afternoon.

Sources told our correspondent that a driver of a trailer drove into the garage with the intention of effecting some repairs in the workshop from a welder, who was using a gas cylinder for his work.

“While in the process of welding, an explosion erupted from another welder who was using gas to weld in another vehicle.

“The fire from the explosion then spread to where the trailer was parked and it immediately caught fire and torched people around the garage.

“This caused pandemonium as people scampered for safety from the raging flames,” the source said.

The source added that the driver of the truck, who was trying to drive out of the scene was overwhelmed by raging flames from the explosion.

He was said to have died in the process of struggling to get out of the truck.

Meanwhile, about 11 other people were said to have been seriously burnt and were currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Center and the General Hospital in Azare town.

Attempts to contact the Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, proved abortive.

