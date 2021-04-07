BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Four shops have reportedly been razed following a gas explosion at Sabon Titin Kwado in Katsina metropolis.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said the inferno started from a gas cylinder shop and spread to three other shops.

He said the inferno was however, brought under control by the combined efforts of some good Samaritans and the state fire service personnel.

This incident comes on the heels of three other market fire incidents in the state within the last 12 days.

Last week Friday, fire razed over 40 shops at Funtua market which was said to have been caused by electrical fault in the area.

Similarly, another serious inferno razed more than 1,000 shops and stalls at the Katsina Central Market on March 22, with properties worth billions of naira destroyed in the process.

Also, on March 30th, another fire had razed several shops at the Magama Jibia market, in Jibia council area, with goods worth several millions destroyed in the inferno.