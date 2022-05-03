Elections are scheduled for next year, which give alibi to a coterie of pliable crooks and disgruntled elements embark on a campaign of calumny to rail against and spread ludicrous and concocted story to discredit an excellent leader and polarize or alienate ties with his good supporters. They are alleging, antagonising and harshly criticising Senator Lawan for working towards establishing another fresh university of medical sciences and biotechnology in Gashua.

The purported establishment of the varsity is misconstrued by some disgruntled persons who are hell-bent on creating confusion and disunity between the good people of Nguru and Bade local government.

There is no any element of truth about their claims and rhetoric. What is worrisome about this trolling is the nasty share of misinformation and provocative memes against a personality whose legacies have unquantifiably impact on the lives of good people of Nguru and the constituency at large. His legacies can never be forgotten in the history of Nguru emirate as a whole. I repeat there is no iota of truth in the baseless allegation of the fifth columnists and hence it is hard to believe by discerning minds. Such frivolous spate of criticism of tribalism from hot-headed characters betrays a poor understanding of politics and the modern leadership styles.

This prematurely crafted and hatched conspiracy together with its short-sightedness is intended to defame the senator but will no doubt reverberate back through the hearts of the makers who are conspicuously ungrateful wretches, always itching for trouble.

This whole situation reveals some sad facts. First is the stark truth that senate president Ahmad Lawan (Sardaunan Bade) is never resting on his oars but working tirelessly round the clock to better the lots of his people. This has been testified by numerous projects on-ground which earn him goodwill and praises from all and sundry in the constituency and beyond.

Secondly, this local opposition is mostly from PDP members and some few disgruntled APC members who hold diluted loyalty to the party as well as the senator.

Thirdly, Senate president Lawan’s distribution of dividends of democracy across his constituency is fair and just. For example some facts-checked giant projects accomplishments in Nguru include: Establishment of school of nursing and midwifery, SMART Federal Primary and Nursery school with state-of-the-art digital facilities to nurture our young ones, Constructed ICT Unit and lecture theatre in College of legal and Islamic studies Nguru.

Constructed primary schools within and outside Nguru, Constructed twelve (12) Blocks of classrooms in two villages of Nguru, Provided instructional materials including qualitative rubber desks and seats, text books for different primary schools in and outside Nguru, ICT Park fully registered and linked with UTME/Jamb to serve as CBT centre,

Upgrading and renovation of Federal Medical Centre laboratory with provision of necessary facilities, Provided laboratory equipment and other required instruments in the various units of FMC, Provided standby generators and two (2) transformers, Established kidney dialysis centre, Provided 3 dialysis machines and consumables, Provided Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS) – a multi-million naira machine that detects heavy metals, Constructed water treatment plant as a part of the Renal centre, Provided personnel that man the dialysis machines All to the federal medical facility in order to minimize the cases of CKD (Chronic Kidney Diseases) bedevilling some local governments of the constituency. Moreover, he facilitated the establishment of Physiotherapy department in the FMC and secured millions of Naira for two (2) consecutive times to victims of floods that occurred in FMC Nguru

Built up state-of-the-art skills training and acquisition centre, township roads and drainages -constructed 2.5 kilometres, 1 kilometre, 6 kilometres of road with bilateral drainages.

Installed seven (7) electric power transformers within and outside Nguru, installed solar street lights across the nooks and crannies of Nguru town, installed solar street lights in eight (8) different villages of Nguru.

Donated ten (10) million naira each to three consecutive fire outbreaks that engulfed Nguru main market, facilitated the supply of multi-million naira relief materials by NEMA to cushion the effects and damages of the three (3) consecutive fire outbreaks, built up ultra-modern fish market, Constructed six (6) Mosques and one (1) central mosque within and outside Nguru, Constructed Bridge around quarter guard Awarded contracts to some politicians and business tycoons of Nguru Secured employment opportunities to youths in military, paramilitary, and in various ministries and parastatals of the federal government.

With these achievements and many more underway, history will definitely remember Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as a hero who stayed true to his chief concern of bettering the lives of his people. Even his staunchest critics will view him as a Messiah, statesman and national icon with huge legacies and successes at the constituency, state and Nigeria as a whole.

I hold no iota of disrespect against the predecessor of Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, but it’s important to throw a challenge to mention five (5) projects executed by the predecessor either in Nguru or Bade local government area. Unmistakably no one will be able to point out a single. The leadership of the person that the senator Lawan took over from was marred by misrule and bungling.

Senate president is always accessible to his constituency and never impervious to the needs of his people or brush-off any issue of concern tabled before him that affect his constituency. We therefore call on the good people of Nguru to jettison their plan of protests or unrest and return to the path of an orderly democratic process.

*** Bulama writes from behind Emir’s palace, Gashua, Bade local government area, Yobe state. He can be reached via 08065029050/comradeLb@yahoo.com