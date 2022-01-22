The Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has called on youths in Gashua to be calm and law-abiding, following the killing of a driver allegedly by a security operative in Garin Alkali.

A statement on Saturday by the director-general, Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said Buni has already directed for immediate investigation into the matter for necessary action.

He described the incident as unfortunate “especially now that we are recording progress in sustainable peace across the state.

“Government and the security authorities would not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting our hard earned peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I therefore assure you that the government would properly investigate the matter and deal with it decisively.

“I also appeal to our good people of Bade local government area and the entire state to remain calm and law abiding.

“We should avoid anything detrimental to our peace. You are advised to be good Muslims and take it as the will of Allah and avoid bonfires on the roads.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased for his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatur Firdaus and to his family, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Governor Buni said.

ADVERTISEMENT