Gasland Nigeria Limited, has advised users of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), on best safety practices as the company also rewarded loyal customers.

At the ceremony, awards were presented to overall Gasland best customer of the year 2020/2021 in each state where the company’s gas plants are located.

Chief executive officer, Gasland Mrs Omowumni Adebayo, while speaking at the ceremony held in Ibadan commended the firm’s dedicated customers across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Abuja.

Adebayo said despite the upsurge in price of cooking gas that was prevalent in the greater part of 2021, they still maintained their patronage of the company.

She emphasised the need for safe handling of LPG, its appliances and accessories as well as immediate steps to take in preventing fire outbreak both at homes and in the gas retail shops.

Adebayo also sensitised them on methods and techniques to employ to combat and contain minor fire outbreaks.

Also awarded were the second runner-up overall outstanding customer of the year 2020/2021 in each of the states and the Most Consistent Customer Award of the year2020/2021.

Recall that the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) at her 34th annual general meeting held on 25th August 2021 in Lagos had presented the company with an award in recognition of the company’s giant strides in the deepening of LPG utilisation in Nigeria.

Gasland had earlier pioneered free safety training workshop for women in LPG retailer-ship.

The company in the quest to boost LPG usage among households had introduced its Loyalty Card where registered customers and cardholders are entitled to five per cent discount on every refill made in any of its 20 ultra modern gas plants nationwide as well as an additional five per cent off on all purchases made at the company’s marts by owners of Gasland cylinder on presentation of the card.

At the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the company donated items worth several millions of Naira to the Oyo State government as part of the corporate social responsibility to support the government to help the people cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

The firm also donated a brand new Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus to “The People Foundation Motherless Babies Home” to convey the children to their school.