Kano State deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has commended the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, for his passion and vision for youth and sports development in Nigeria.

He gave the commendation during the final of 34th Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship held in Kano at the weekend. The winners of the both male and female categories of the Championships were drafted into the Ministry’s Talent Hunt programme.

17-year-old Ime Joseph won the men’s singles while 16-year-old Marylove Edward won the women’s singles title.

Gawuna, who is also the president of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), said the presence of the sports minister at the final of the 34th Dala Hard Court Tennis added colour to the tournament and confirmed the minister genuine love, passion and vision for the youth and sports development in the country.

According to him, Sports Minister Sunday Dare has made a positive impact and achieved a lot since his appointment two years ago.

Dare, who was at the final of the glamorous and season ending tennis tournament in Kano was of praise and impressed with the quality of play in the finals of both men’s and women’s singles.

In his remarks, Sunday Dare applauded the players for their performances and also had kind words for the organising committee of the championships.

Dare said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will not only create an enabling environment for the young, amazing talents coming through in tennis but will also provide resources to support them in achieving their goals.

“Our aim is to see these young talents participate in prestigious grand slams in the not too distant future,” he added.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the Dala Hard Court Tennis Championships, Alhaji Bashari Muhammad Gumel, in his vote of thanks, assured that the tournament will keep getting better and bigger with the subsequent editions.