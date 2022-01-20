Gbagyi community in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for creating Dnata Chiefdom.

Recall that Dnata Community was under Jere Chiefdom before its creation by the Kaduna State Governor on 1st November, 2021.

The new chiefdom has five ruling houses which are: Kagumi, Gujeni, Idda Dulumi and Chakunwo.

The local government area chairman, Hon Nasara Rabo, received the message for the Governor during a meeting held at Gujeni Community, the proposed Headquarters of the chiefdom.

Rabo explained that the residents are happy because for two decades, the community have been pushing for a Chiefdom.

He advised the Gbagyi community to look for a credible person that will uphold the principles of culture and pursue peaceful coexistence by bringing all people and ethnic groups within his domain together to be the traditional ruler.

The council chairman applauded the people for their resilience in the search for proper representation and their display of unity.

He advised that the contest for the Chieftaincy tittle should be devoid of rancour urging the people to play the game within the ambit of the law.

The chairman, Gbagyi Elders Forum, Dr Philemon Ahamed, explained that the new Chiefdom is separated by the Rivers within the boundary of Jere and Tafa, Kaduna and Niger state.

“The creation of the chiefdom with its proposed headquarters at the historic town, Gujeni, will give the Dnata Community a sense of recognition and belonging at this level of grassroot administration and traditional governance,” Ahamed said.

The chairman, Gbagyi Development Union, Kagarko Chapter Mr John Bako expressed gratitude to God and the state government for taking the bold step in creating the chiefdom.

Bako said all the ethnic nationalities have been living peacefully and will continue to do so. He advised those seeking to ascend the throne not to make it a do-or-die affair.