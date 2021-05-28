The Gbagyi Traditional Council has given their commitment to the fight against drug abuse within their various domains and the state at large.

This is just as the council unanimously pledged its support to the works of Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) in the fight against the prevention and reduction of demand and use of illicit drugs in the State.

The Esu Chikun of the Gbagyi chiefdom, His Royal Highness Dr. Shekoduza Danjuma Barde gave the assurance of the traditional council’s support when he received on a courtesy visit the leadership of KADBUSA at his council chamber at his palace at Ungwan Romi yesterday.

He commended the KADBUSA management for doing a good job towards preventing the use of illicit drugs, adding that the establishment of the bureau is a very strategic move which he hoped will help greatly towards having a drug free society.

Represented by the Sarkin Fada, Samaila Sarki, the Esu Chikun also lamented that the use of drugs by children of today is something that calls for worries and for all and sundry to be concern for solution.

Earlier in his address, the director general of KADBUSA, Dr. Joseph Maigeri, lamented that the use of illicit drugs is destroying the people, stressing that the bureau is not leaving any stone unturned to prevent new cases of drug abuse and treatment of those already addicted to drug abuse.

Maigeri said, “As part of our mandate towards preventing and reducing drug abuse in the state, we are here to solicit the support of the Zazzau Emirate and for the emir to add his voice to the fight against drug abuse.”

He added, “In 2020, 10.9 per cent of Kaduna residents have drug abuse problem, one third of women in the state have drug abuse problem, 14.4 per cent of the total population of Nigerians have drug abuse problem while one fourth of women in Nigeria have drug abuse related problems.

“The governor has graciously rehabilitated four centres and established two new ones with one of them located in Zaria, so if the demand for illicit drugs is reduced, it will affect the supply.”