By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday accepted a petition from the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) which generated controversy within and outside the National Assembly in the last two weeks.

Recall that the deputy speaker of the House, Idris Wase, had while presiding penultimate week rejected the petition on the premise that Nigerians in diaspora were not in the right standing to send a petition to the House.

Wase’s action, however, attracted widespread condemnations from Nigerians within and outside the country.

But at plenary yesterday, the diaspora group represented by Hon Mark Gbillah, representing Gwer East/West federal constituency of Benue State, re-presented the petition and Gbajabiamila, who presided over the plenary accepted it.

The speaker said that the House of Representatives cannot discriminate against any Nigerian wherever they may be in any part of the world.

“I believe this is the same petition that has been causing a lot of misunderstanding. The misunderstanding came from the issue of signature.

“Having cleared that misunderstanding, please, go ahead and lay your petition to be given proper attention. Thank you Hon Mark Gbillah. Thank you for your patience,” Gbajabiamila said.