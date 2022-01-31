Members of the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Friday stormed Owo in Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria in honour of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who buried his father in-law, Engr Benson Akinola Otegbeye.

While the Speaker led the National Assembly delegation, the minister led a delegation from the ministry, as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The event also recorded the attendance of various political bigwigs, including the State’s deputy governor Lucky Ayedatiwa and wife of the State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Akpabio called for support of the people of the State for Tunji-ojo in the coming 2023 elections as a mark of recognition for the good job he has done in representing the people at the House of Representatives.

He said, “When you have done very well, the reward for good work is more work. They should give him more responsibilities because he has shown capacity and the determination to fight for the interests of his people.

He has shown capacity and friendliness in his dealings which is why has been able to attract the high and mighty in the society, including small people like us(laughs),” he said.

Tunji-Ojo, while lamenting the death of his father in-law whom he described as a father figure in his life, also expressed his determination to continue to fight for the interests of his people.

“First of all, I don’t refer to him as my father in-law, he was actually my father. He never saw me and a son in-law, he saw me as a son. He was a man who showed so much love. I could remember before i got married to my wife, he was there for us and after the marriage, he continued to be there. He had always been a pillar of support.

“He was somebody whose life and moral compass is a mode of guidance for my wife. And the kind of supportive culture that he trained my wife with has perfectly imbibed in her, which is one of the reasons why I’m so grateful to God to have such a wonderful person my wife”, he said.

On the legislative and governance side of things, the lawmaker who chairs the House committee on NDDC stated that the legislature which he represents would continue to do its bid to ensure that the lives of Niger Delta people are improved through the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“Like I always say, we are partners in the Nigerian project. We are partners in the development of the Niger Delta region, the Executive will do its job, and the legislative arm too will do its job. So as for me as a person, I’m grateful that the Speaker of the House, the deputy governor and the governor’s wife, the minister and my colleagues from the House, as well as the NDDC leadership all came. This is not the time to play politics. This is the time for sober reflections and the celebration of life, and I’m grateful that every one of them found the time to be here with us.

“As to our people in the Niger Delta, we will continue to our best, in doing upholding their interests. We’ll do that which is to fight for their wellbeing. Like I always say, where NDDC was in 2019 when I became chairman of the committee is not where it is today. We had our storms, nevertheless, we are all in one government and we are here to make sure that the life of the average Niger Delta person is made better”, he assured.