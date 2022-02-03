Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, on Thursday, abruptly adjourned the House plenary due unavailability of Order Paper.

LEADERSHIP reports that Order Paper is a daily publication which lists the business of the House for every day’s sitting.

The visibly angry speaker ordered that an immediate sanction be meted out to the official responsible for the production of the Order Paper

Turning to the Clerk of the House, Gbajabiamila said: “I am going to hold you responsible. I’m going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11am, everybody knows that it’s 11:20, when I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your deputies was here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Order Paper is not ready. What kind of thing is that? What kind of thing is that that we are now forced to adjourned the House. Everybody should see me in my office. House adjourned till Tuesday,” he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT