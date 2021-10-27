Prominent Nigerians, including the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Akintunde Oyebode, Ola Oresanya have been penciled to speak at the 2021 Sustainability Table Discourse Series.

The convener, Kayode Olaniyan, who disclosed this to journalists said it is not news that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is alarmingly high and a stark contradiction to the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving decent work and economic growth by 2030.

According to him, to accelerate the nation’s progress in increasing productivity, technological innovation, job creation rates, and inclusivity in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a circular economy, the Sustainable Table Discourse Series is hosting its annual discourse on Thursday 18 November in Lagos from 10 am WAT and on virtual conferencing platforms in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Olaniyan added that Nigeria’s efforts in building a sustainable economy and environment had been focused on climate change, climate finance, and other related matters with little or no attention given to creating new job opportunities.

Commenting on the upcoming discourse, keynote speaker and commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Ekiti state, Akintunde Oyebode explained, “Nigeria is on her way to creating a sustainable economy.

However, there are still so many hurdles to be crossed for the nation to achieve an impressive economic climate.”