Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday commiserated with the member representing Akamkpa Biase federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Asuquo, over the death of his mother, saying nobody is competent to question God on why He called her.

In a homily at the funeral of Madam Asuquo in Akamkpa, hometown of Daniel Asuquo before the burial, Gbajabiamila urged the lawmaker not to be too worried as his mother had gone to rest with God.

Gbajabiamila whose message was delivered by the Minority Leader in the House, Ndudi Elumelu alongside other members averred that the 74-year-old deceased lived a virtuous life, where she impacted tremendously on his people, stressing that her name was already written in the sands of time due to the numerous contributions she made towards the development of the society.

“Madam Comfort Asuquo’s death came as a rude shock to us and we cannot question God.

“In everything, we must give thanks, she contributed much to the development of the society and the House will continue to promote legislation that promotes security and good governance,” the speaker said.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, described Asuquo’s mother as a dedicated home builder.

“Mama Comfort was not only a dedicated homemaker, but she was a community arrowhead and influencer.

“She was not just a pillar of strength in her family but inspired many who will miss her motherly counsel and wisdom, especially the Asuquo family,” he said.

Other dignitaries who sent condolence messages include Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Ben Ayade of Cross River, among others.

In his sermon, the officiating minister who is the national publicity secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, charged Nigerian Christians to thread in a manner that they can leave a legacy to be remembered for whenever God calls them.