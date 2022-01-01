Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians for marking the end of the year 2021 peacefully and ushering in the New Year in high spirits.

The speaker said though 2021 was tough in view of the challenges that the citizens grappled with, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 promises to be better.

In the same vein, the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, in his New Year message urged Nigerians to unite against the current security and economic challenges and support the security agencies as they strive to keep the country safe.

Gbajabiamila urged the citizens to renew their hope in Nigeria and show more commitment to their fatherland for the country to move to the next level of growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Our greatest strength as Nigerians lies in our fortitude and our ability to come together to achieve grand visions despite our differences. This moment in our history requires embracing these strengths more than ever. In the new year, let us focus on the things that bring us together.”

Gbajabiamila paid glowing tributes to those Nigerians who made sacrifices for the country to remain united in the outgoing year.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would come out better and stronger from its current challenges, noting that the citizens must keep hope alive.

The deputy speaker in his New Year message issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, called on Nigerians to unite against the current security and economic challenges and support the security agencies as they strive to keep the country safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a strong belief that the year 2022 will be better for the country in all ramifications. Let’s not despair. Let’s keep hope alive, and God Almighty will see us through,” he said.