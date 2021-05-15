ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has denied reports suggesting that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was opposed to the call for restructuring of the country by governors of the southern states.

The House, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, noted that the report was misleading and did not represent the views of the speaker.

Kalu who reproduced the speaker’s response which was allegedly misrepresented said there was no part of the statement that opposed the southern governors’ call for restructuring.