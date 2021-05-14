BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has denied reports making the rounds in the media, which suggested that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was opposed to the call for restructuring of the country by governors of the southern states.

The House in a statement on Friday signed by its spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu, noted that the report was misleading and does not represent the views of the speaker.

Kalu who reproduced the speaker’s response, which was allegedly misrepresented, said there was no part of the statement that opposed the Southern Governors’ call for restructuring.

“The attention of the House has been drawn to several publications on online and traditional media claiming that the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, is opposed to the Southern Governors’ call for restructuring.

“The House gathers that this allegation was attributed to statements made by the Speaker at a recent interview seeking his opinion on the issue. The House states clearly and unequivocally that the publications are false and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, below is an accurate reproduction of the statements made by the Speaker at that interview.

“‘This is not a time for name-calling or blaming one person or the other. If truth be told, we all have equal shares in the blame and whatever challenges we have, we all must come together. In the same way, we all have equal shares, we must all come together to make sure that we resolve whatever issues there are.

“Like I said earlier, the greatest nations have gone through challenges worse than this and I believe that it is that spirit of oneness and that spirit of togetherness and unity and love that will take us through this. You know sometimes there are many things that people have said here and there and you never know where these things are coming from.

“Sometimes God even puts you through challenges so that you can come out of it stronger, bigger, better, bolder. That’s what I believe is gonna happen to Nigeria. We’re all put together in this one geographical space for a reason. It wasn’t by happenstance or coincidence or by chance. It was ordained by Almighty God and He doesn’t make mistakes, He doesn’t go wrong. What He decrees is what will be and I believe He put us all together.

“No matter your religion, no matter your ethnicity, talking about over 250 ethnic groups in one country, it is that diversity that God had foreseen that I believe we should tap into as Nigerians. I have belief in the Nigerian resilience and in the Nigerian spirit; and in the spirit of Ramadan, we must continue to pray.”

Kalu, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the said report and continue to pray for a peaceful Nigeria.