The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 85th birthday anniversary.

Gbajabiamila, who described Obasanjo as an elder statesman and a nationalist, said the former president has paid his dues to the Nigerian project.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, quoted Gbajabiamila as saying that, at 85, Obasanjo exhibits a high sense of patriotism, working to see that Nigeria and Nigerians remain united.

The speaker eulogised Obasanjo as one Nigerian whose services to his fatherland are laudable.

Gbajabiamila wished the former president continuous good health and God’s protection.

