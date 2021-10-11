The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has organised a three-day training workshop for over 65 health workers in Kano State, with a view to strengthening their capacity for better service delivery and professionalism.

The workshop with the theme, ‘Improving Patient’s Outcome Through Ethical Conduct and Professionalism in the Covid Era,’ was aimed at reawakening the health workers to the seriousness of their duties and the need for them to adhere to ethical principles and standards.

The second in the series of the national health programme of the Speaker, the workshop was also to instill in health workers a diligent attitude when attending to patients and to remind them of the legal rights of patients in the case of an injury caused as a result of medical negligence.

Speaking at the event held in Kano at the weekend, Gbajabiamila said: “Our gathering here today is an effort to support the work of healthcare professionals in our country by providing training and support to ensure that you have the skills to navigate the issues of ethics and professionalism that are integral to your continued effectiveness in the business of saving lives.”

While recognising the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of the health workers, the Speaker, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, Rep. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, assured that “delivering a working healthcare system that takes into proper account the issue of healthcare access and quality and the welfare of health professionals remains a priority for the 9th House of Representatives.

“Over the last two budget cycles, we have significantly increased the sums allocated for healthcare in the federal budget. We will continue in this regard. The House has also been at the forefront of engaging with healthcare unions to ensure that the welfare of health officers remains a governing priority. We will also continue in this regard.”

The Speaker thanked the Kano State Government, particularly the Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and other stakeholders for their support for the success of the training.

In a remark, governor Ganduje, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, thanked the Speaker for choosing Kano State as the next destination for the health training, having held the maiden edition in Lagos last November.

He said healthcare remained a top priority of the State Government, a reason such a workshop was a welcome development to the state, adding that the government would continue to prioritize healthcare issues.

In a welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, expressed delight that the participants at the workshop turned out in their large numbers.

Rikiji said the issue of healthcare was one at the heart of the Speaker, whom he said had dedicated a lot of time to attend to such issues, including ensuring increased budgetary allocations.

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, represented by the Director of Medical Services in the ministry, Dr. Shehu Usman Abdullahi, noted that both the Speaker and Governor Ganduje shared the same vision for the health sector.

In a goodwill message, the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, eulogised the Speaker for being at the forefront of healthcare issues.

He noted with delight all the interventions of the Speaker in the area of healthcare and said the association would continue to support the Speaker in whatever way possible.

On his part, the MD/CEO of Trutech Engineering Consult and Services, Mr. Joseph Aondona, said his organisation had health intervention as an area of Corporate Social Responsibility, which was why they supported such programmes nationwide.

The Speaker had organised a similar national health programme in Lagos last November where many health workers were trained for better service delivery.