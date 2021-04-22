BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday ruled the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu out of order when the latter demanded the resignation of the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Elumelu had during plenary yesterday, urged the House to demand resignation or sack of the minister for having in the the past backed activities of Jihadist leaders and deadly Islamic sects.

Moving a point of order, Elumelu said the minister should be sacked having owned up to tak- ing extreme positions in the past.

He said Pantami does not qualify to oversee the ministry of communications which controls the database of Nigerians.

However, Gbajabiamila overruled the minority leader, noting that Elumelu came under the mat- ters of privildges and the matter raised had nothing to do with his privilege as a lawmaker.

Your point of order is noted,” Gbajabiamila said and hit the gavel.

Pantami has been under fire for once preaching the violent cause of extremist Islamist sects and Jihad- ist narratives of al-Qaeda and the Taliban before be- coming a

ADVERTISEMENT

minister.