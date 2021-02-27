BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political leaders have stressed the need to rebuild Lagos in the aftermath of the #EndSAR protest last year.

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu and many other political leaders in the state which include; the state House of Assembly, Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; Sen. Adeola Solomon Yayi; James Falake; members of Governor Advisory Council; Kemi Nelson; Henry Ajomale; members of state House of Assembly; Bisi Yesufu; Abiodun Tobun; Rotimi Olowo; amongst others who converged in Lagos for 16 executives; legislative parley emphasized the need to give priority to rebuilding the state.

The three-days event with the theme: “A consensus agenda for rebuilding Lagos”, organised by the Office of Civic Engagement, was also attended by traditional rulers, chieftains of All Progressives Congress, and political office holders who affirmed rebuilding Lagos would help to boost economic prosperity of the country, given its economic importance as the commercial nerve centre.

Speaking at the parley, Gbajabiamila tasked all the political leaders and stakeholders in the state on unity of purpose to make their dream for the state a reality.

The Speaker who pledged support of his colleagues in getting federal government assistance for the project said, “We need unity across arms of government. This unity does not mean one arm subservient to the other, nation building is a joint task.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge will commence before the end of year 2021.

He said his administration is determined to execute the bridge project, as it would improve movement in the state.

‘We did not politically promise the Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to build it. With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the sod and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

‘’We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,’’ he added.