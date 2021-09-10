Ahead of its planned roll out before the end of 2021, the director-general, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, has appealed to the National Lottery Authority of Ghana to ensure participation of the Ghanaian gaming public in the Nigerian National Game.

Gbajabiamila made the call on Wednesday in Abuja when the director-general of the National Lottery Authority of Ghana, Mr. Samuel Awuku, visited him in his office.

He said participation of Ghana in the Nigerian National Game would also shore up revenue for Ghana as well as for the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbajabiamila expressed delight at the visit of the Ghanaian authorities, stating that it marked the beginning of better working relationship of mutual benefit to both countries.

The DG however dissociated the Federal Government of Nigeria from an earlier visit of the Nigeria Lottery Operators Forum to the National Lottery Authority of Ghana, saying the NLRC was unaware of the visit.

He advised that going forward, it was important for the National Lottery Authority of Ghana to deal directly with the NLRC as the only regulator of lotteries and gaming in Nigeria.

He thanked the DG of NLA of Ghana for deeming it fit to pay him a courtesy visit, indicating that the visit would yield fruitful results which would also shape and strengthen the collaborations between the two countries in gaming-related matters.

Earlier, Awuku said his team was in Nigeria to introduce the Authority as a colleague of the NLRC in lottery regulations and to figure out how to develop a win-win friendship and working collaborations with Nigeria.

He said his agency, which was also on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, had spoken to Nigerian lottery operators and players on the use of the Ghana game, with a view to identifying better ways of creating benefit for Nigeria and Ghana.

He harped on the credibility of the Ghana game, adding that Nigeria was invited to the 60th anniversary of the Ghana game in 2022.