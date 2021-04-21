BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja |

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, ruled out the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, when the latter demanded the resignation of the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami.

Elumelu had during plenary urged the House to demand resignation or sack of the minister for having in the past backed activities of global terrorist organisations.

Moving a point of order, Elumelu said the minister should be sacked having owned up to taking extreme positions in the past.

He said Pantami does not qualify to oversee the ministry of communications, which controls the database of Nigerians.

However, Gbajabiamila, overruled the minority leader, noting that Elumelu came under the matters of privileges and the matter raised had nothing to do with his privilege as a lawmaker.

Your point of order is “noted,” Gbajabiamila said and hit the gavel.

Recall Pantami has been under fire for once preaching the violent cause of extremist Islamist sects and Jihadist narratives of al-Qaeda and the Taliban before becoming a Minister in the Nigerian government in 2019.