Ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Federation Boards elections, Chairman of FCT Badminton Association, Mr. Gabriel Gbayan, has joined the race to succeed Francis Orbih as president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN).

Gbayan who transformed badminton in FCT said he is showing interest because he wants to take the sport to another level.

The Benue-born administrator who was not happy with the state of the BFN secretariat when he went to submit his form, said he was going to transform the place.

He also revealed that his operational strategy will be engagement, integration and collaboration to achieve the dream of the founding fathers of the game of badminton .

“I want a less rancour arrangement where every stakeholder will be considered to achieve our objectives of improving this game in all its facets.”

Gbayan is presently the chairman of FCT, a position he occupied since 2014. He is also a board member of the BFN representing the North-central.