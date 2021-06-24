Galaxy Backbones (GBB) in partnership with Natinal Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has organized capacity building programme to train civil servants from the ministries, department and the agencies on the advance digital services drawn.

Advertisements





Speaking during the capacity building programs yesterday in Abuja, the Managing Director/CEO of GBB, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar, who was represented by Head of Research, Digital Innovation & Skills Department, Nasir Suleiman, urges the participants to take advantage of training to improve in the digital services.

He said “The new world of work has prompted that Professionals in organizations are well equipped with digital skills that will enable them perform their functions adequately within their respective organizations.

“We urged you to commit to making use of your official emails and not your personal email in communicating amongst one another. Your Official email is secure and gives you a professional outlook when interacting with local and international Stakeholders, Partners and Clients’.

“At this training, Technical and Service Experts from GBB and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), took participants on courses ranging from Digital Economy And The Nigerian Federal Public Sector, Use of GOVMAIL (the official government email) for digital communication and Network & Cyber security in the Nigerian public sector amongst other digital service programmes .

“The success of this digital initiatives is the projects of their respective MDAs. GBB as the Digital Infrastructure and shared services provider to Federal Government organizations, has play a fundamental role in the development and success of this group.

Advertisements