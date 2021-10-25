Manufacturers of Gino Tomato paste, GBFoods, have invested N20 billion into the production and processing of fresh tomatoes.

This, it said, would ease the challenges and complications posed by the rising prices of food items.

According to the company, it explored the gains inherent in backward integration through a strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Kebbi State government to build one of the largest tomato processing factories in Nigeria and the largest single tomato farm in Africa.

Its factory, GBFoods said, still maintains the record as the only fully backward integrated plant in the entire Sub-Saharan African region.

This, it added, is in addition to the engagement of thousands of smallholder farmers as out-growers, including training on best agricultural practices, provision of tomato seedlings, provision of farming equipment as well as contribution to the welfare of the host community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These initiatives, in no small way, bolster the overall effort not only in meeting the food security gaps but also poverty reduction; and can be leveraged on a wider scale by other stakeholders to resolve issues in the food supply ecosystem,” it explained.