All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboko local government chapter in Benue State has expelled the former Gboko local government area chairmen, Hon Becky Orpin and Hon Abua Simon Yajir from the party for alleged abuse of the party’s constitution, destabilizing its organs and masterminding crisis among the supporters.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspended persons are loyalists of the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs Senator George Akume.

The expulsion which was signed by two-third of the Gboko local government APC exco is because the duo had failed to appear before the Gboko APC disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations against them as required by the party’s constitution.

The state APC publicity secretary James Ornguga said the party received with dismay, disturbing news on the activities of suspended Gboko APC members who had visibly violated the provisions of Article 21 of the APC Constitution 2014, as amended and were recently asked to steer clear of all APC activities.

According to him the already suspended party members are not eligible to suspend legitimate members of the party even as he urged members of the public to disregard the suspension.

The expelled persons according to the public relations officer of Gboko local government APC, Terfa Ahambe are to come to the secretariat to receive their letters and henceforth stop parading themselves as members of the party and also handover all properties belonging to the party.