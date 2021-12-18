Stakeholders from law enforcement and civil society organizations have been incorporated into the advocacy campaign to end Gender Based Violence and Harassment in world of work in Nigeria by the the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with support from its partner, Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO.

The decision was reached at an alliance building and sensitization workshop for stakeholders working on gender based violence and harassment issues in Ikeja, Lagos.

The new partnership comes as a boost to the sustained campaign by the NLC in its quest towards ending the menace of GBVH.

The NLC with with support from its partner, Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO has been a leading voice in the call to the Nigerian government to rectify the International Labour Organisation Convention 190.

Participants at the workshop were trained on first responder tips in situations of sexual assault.

They were also given tips on how to provide psychological first Aid by trying to calm survivor down, ensure survivor knows you believe their story, keep the survivor in a safe place, a place they will not suffer harm or hurt, report to the Police –

Speaking during the workshop, the Lagos State NLC Chairperson, Comrade Funmi Agnes Sessi said with the expanded alliance, the advocacy towards ending gender based violence and harassment (GBVH) will get more voices.

Comrade Sessi explained that training for stakeholders working on gender based violence and harassment issues is part of efforts to provide comprehensive protection to all workers irrespective of their contractual and union membership status.

According to her, the alliance building became necessary due to some of the difficulties workers were facing in some workplaces especially around accessing appropriate medicare and support from law enforcement agents.

Participants were drawn from various sectors of the economy ranging from formal to informal economy. The members of the Mile 12 International Market Ketu Anti-GBVH Task force and participants from other community groups, university and judiciary workers were in attendance.

Key stakeholders invited to the meeting who provided specialized training to participants include Nigeria’s foremost Sexual Assault Referral Center called Mirabel Center , the Gender Department/Family Support Units of the Nigeria Police Force and International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA.