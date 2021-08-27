The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has stated that the recently launched second edition of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), expands the scope of youth development in the country.

Speaking at the launching of the empowerment programme in Abuja, he commended his counterpart at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk and the Ministry for assisting his ministry in lifting the burden of Nigerian youth.

Dare, who spoke as a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry plays a key role in investing and providing life changing opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“The Humanitarian Affairs Ministry plays a key role in investing and providing our youth with opportunities,” Dare affirmed.

He thanked the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and her team for developing GEEP 2.0 which he described as a revamped and restructured GEEP stating that the programme, amongst others in the National Social Investments Programme (NSIP) stands tall among pro-people programmes of the President Buhari administration citing the N-Power programme which he stated is unarguably the single largest youth empowerment programme in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We have a President that is resolutely committed to the eradication of poverty as a way to accelerate Nigeria’s development. At the core of Mr President’s initiatives and policies are the people – a people oriented Presidency. The various policies also capture the various segments of the society, the youth, women, the vulnerable, amongst others “, the SGF further stated.

The Minister asserted that the commitment of the Buhari administration to pro-people programmes can be seen in the allocation of over N400bn annually to the Social Investments Programme, a feat which signposts a legacy never seen in the history of the country. He promised to continue partnering with the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry to better the lot of youth in the country.

The Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is a micro-credit scheme made up of the “ “Trader Moni”, Market Moni” and “Farmer Moni”, and one of the four programmes of the NSIP.