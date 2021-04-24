By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The troops of the Nigerian Army with the support of the Nigerian Air Force, have killed 21 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, who attacked Geidam town, the headquarters of Geidam local government area of Yobe State on Friday.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) under Operation Tura Takai Bango inflicted heavy casualty on the terrorists on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The terrorists had attacked the strategic border town, destroying three communications masts and looting some shops in the process.

The Army spokesman said the troops stationed at the town supported by the Air Component of OPLD mounted a hot pursuit and closed up with the terrorists, killing 21 of them in the process.

The troops recovered a gun truck with an anti-aircraft gun mounted on it, eight AK-47 rifles with 10 magazines as well as two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs and five chargers.

Other items recovered included over a thousand rounds of different calibres of ammunition, one Commando Mortar Tube, three IED blasting devices, tool boxes, communication radios and cell phones, among several other items of value.

He said three soldiers who sustained gunshot wounds have been evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

General Yerima said troops were still combing the area for possible discoveries as most of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injuries from the resultant encounter.

For his part, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, while commending the Theatre Commander and troops of OPLD including the Air Component for this great achievement, restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to ending terrorism and all violent crimes in the North-East and other parts of the country.

He further enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takai Bango until this noble goal is attained.