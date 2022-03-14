Former senator who represented Benue North East senatorial district and a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, Chief Barnabas Gemade, has charged the party’s leadership to ensure level playing field in the primaries that will lead to a smooth general election.

Gemade made his views known when he visited members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi to intimate them on his ambition to contest for the number one seat of the state come 2023.

He insisted that only transparency and accountability in the process would instill trust in those who will lose out to unite and support the party’s candidates at all levels.

The aspirant emphasised on the need for the APC to nominate a credible candidate like him to enable the party win, adding that he has the capacity to win the governorship election for the party if he is made the candidate.

According to him, “I had many opportunities in the past to become governor of Benue State but preferred to support the younger ones, now, the time has come for me to become governor and ensure the development of the state.”

Responding, the APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, reiterated that the new exco would strictly follow the constitution of the party in carrying out its responsibilities.”

Agada however assured the erstwhile senator that the party is prepared to take over from the failed PDP administration in the state.

